Charles Jourdain Spoils Doo Ho Choi’s Return With TKO – UFC Busan Results

Next up at UFC Busan is a featherweight scrap between Doo Ho Choi and Charles Jourdain.

Round 1:

Choi cutting off the Octagon nicely but shoves off a Jourdain clinch. A very nice combination for Choi connects. Choi catches Jourdain with a nice knee. A nice counter shot connects for Choi and he continues to walk Jourdain down. Very nice leg kicks from Choi now. Choi knocks Jourdain down with a shot and now goes down into his full guard.

Choi gets into side control and Jourdain gets to his knees and up to his feet against the cage. Choi catches Jourdain with a spinning backfist. A nice head kick from Jourdain is just blocked. Jourdain dropped Choi with a wild shot and now tries to find some ground-and-pound to close the round, but the time expires.

Round 2:

A nice counter shot lands for Jourdain. Jourdain lands a kick to the body and follows up with an overhand. Choi blasts forward and lands some nice shots against the cage. Choi blocks shots and continues to press forward. Choi is eating shots to give them. Jourdain blasts forward with an excellent combination.

Choi flies in with a knee. Another nice combination from Jourdain, who is getting more confident as he continues to land. Jourdain lands another big combination and drops Choi down to the canvas. Jourdain follows up with ground-and-pound and that’s it.

Official Result: Charles Jourdain def. Doo Ho Choi via R2 TKO (punches, 4:32)