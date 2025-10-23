Donald Trump Guarantees Bo Nickal A Spot at The UFC White House Event: “Done Deal”

U.S. President Donald Trump plans on seeing Bo Nickal compete at the White House next year.

While millions of Americans face the very real possibility of losing their SNAP benefits due to the ongoing government shutdown, Trump has been seemingly more focused on his wholly unnecessary $250 million renovations at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue and the UFC event he has planned for June 2026 in Washington, D.C.

Ever since Trump announced that a Fight Night would go down in the nation’s capital, UFC stars have been falling all over themselves to compete at the once-in-a-lifetime event. That includes Nickal, who let the POTUS know directly that he wants to be part of the festivities.

According to the former Nittany Lion, that’s all it took to guarantee his spot on the card.

“I was on Fox promoting the Real American Freestyle Wrestling event, and President Trump saw it,” Nickal said during an appearance on The Ariel Helwani Show. “He called me directly — just to encourage me and talk about the White House fight card. I told him I wanted on it, and he said, ‘Done deal.’ “So, him and Dana go way back, and if he puts in a good word, that can only help. I’d be honored to fight on that card — that’s history.”



The event is tentatively scheduled for June 14, which just so happens to be Trump’s 80th birthday.

Bo Nickal’s first MMA loss was a ‘Humbling’ experience

After storming into the UFC with six straight wins, including back-to-back finishes on Dana White’s Contender Series, Nickal suffered his first setback inside the Octagon, suffering a brutal second-round knockout loss against Reinier de Ridder at UFC Des Moines.

“I remember the specific instance when you asked me if I was going to be on the ‘Prelims,’ and I scoffed at it,” Nickal said. “I was definitely arrogant, but there was a little bit of truth to that in my position, but at the same time, it was arrogant. “So, now I don’t really care where I fight. If UFC wants to put me first on the fight card, then I’m happy to do it. It’s definitely part of this humbling…. I don’t feel like I should get anything I don’t deserve, and I want to earn everything I have.”

Nickal will look to bounce back from his first career loss when he meets Rodolfo Vieira at UFC 322 on November 15.