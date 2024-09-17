Donald Trump Assassination Attempt “Everyone’s Got Guns, Don’t Be Surprised.” Former UFC Champ Weighs In

Michael Bisping was not at all surprised by the second assassination attempt of Donald Trump in as many months.

In July, the former U.S. president was grazed in the ear after a gunman opened fire while Trump was speaking at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. On Sunday, another attempt on the GOP nominee’s life was thwarted after alleged gunman Ryan Wesley Routh was lying in wait at one of Trump’s golf courses with an AK-47 style rifle equipped with a scope. Routh reportedly left the weapon behind and fled the scene in a black Nissan.

Routh was pulled over and detained about 50 miles away after a law enforcement alert was issued.

As was the case with the first assassination attempt, many within the mixed martial arts community offered a variety of responses, most of them condemning the gunman’s actions whether or not they were supporters of Donald Trump

Speaking on the situation via his Believe You Me podcast with Anthony ‘Lionheart’ Smith, Bisping suggested that in a country that has more guns than people, it’s not all that surprising when things like this happen.

“I’m not criticizing your guns. I’m not doing that, but in a country that has more guns than people, and with Donald Trump being one of the most polarizing people on the planet,” Bisping said. “Half the people love him and worship him and the other half thinks he’s the devil. And everyone’s got guns, don’t be surprised that someone is gonna go out there and use one of them.”

Bisping co-Host Anthony Smith adds his thoughts on recent donald trump assassination attempts

Chiming in, Smith further condemned the actions, believing that no matter which side of the political spectrum you lean, we can all agree that assassinating candidates is not the way to handle our differences.

“It doesn’t matter what side you’re on,” Smith added. “We don’t need assassination attempts on political figures. You could be on either side of the aisle and agree with that. We probably shouldn’t be assassinating candidates.”

If you want to let your voice be heard without inciting violence or spewing vitriol online, head over to vote.org and register so that you can cast your ballot on November 5.