Donald Cerrone Posts His Address Online In Response To Instagram Troll

As if the criticism he received from Stephen A. Smith wasn’t enough, Donald Cerrone is now receiving some harsh words from a select few within the mixed martial arts (MMA) community.

Cerrone was bested by Conor McGregor in the UFC 246 pay-per-view (PPV) main event last month from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas Nevada in just 40 seconds. McGregor immediately stunned Cerrone with some nasty shoulder shots inside the clinch before dropping “Cowboy” with a head-kick and finishing him off on the ground.

Now, Cerrone has returned to his usual everyday life of enjoying himself with intense activities. He recently shared a photograph of himself on Instagram enjoying some snowmobiles. In the comments, one fan poked fun at Cerrone’s loss to McGregor, by saying, “Maybe it’s a good idea to start a new career… Like driving snowscooters… Because clearly fighting is not something for you.”

Cerrone actually responded to the troll by leaving the address to his BMF Ranch, seemingly leaving an open invitation for the fan to come for a visit and see just how good at fighting Cerrone really is.

“Tell ya what I live at 6 kalma lane Edgewood, NM 87015. Come on down to the ranch and try your luck with someone that sucks at fighting??? I’ll leave the gate open for ya?? But you a scared little b*tch that talks sh*t on IG. So show up let’s just see what kinda man you are.”

This actually isn’t the first time Cerrone has left his address to an Instagram troll. Cerrone has fired back at another heckler before, prior to his fight at UFC 246, in his comments section who claimed that Cerrone knew he had no chance against McGregor. It remains to be seen if any of the trolls take Cerrone up on his offer, but they’d best not.

