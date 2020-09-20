In the UFC Vegas 11 co-main event MMA veteran Donald Cerrone returns for the first time since suffering a quick stoppage loss against Conor McGregor at UFC 246 in January. He takes on the always game Niko Price in what promises to be a highly exciting welterweight fight for as long as it lasts.

Round 1: Donald Cerrone lands a hard low kick early, Niko Price returns. Price lands a big right and senses his opponent is hurt. He’s putting it on Cerrone. Lot’s of volume and ‘Cowboy’ doesn’t seem to be able to defend himself. They break for a moment before Price lands another big shot that starts another flurry. He’s hitting Cerrone with everything he’s got but the MMA veteran is refusing to fold. Cerrone grabs the clinch and lands a knee to the body which finally backs up Price. ‘Cowboy’ seems to have survived the early onslaught and is now finding his range. Another nice knee to the body. His momentum is interrupted by an accidental eye-poke. The always game Cerrone takes about three seconds before telling the referee he’s ready to go. Price comes in swinging once again. Cerrone keeps going upstairs with the head kick. It’s not landed cleanly yet but Price is open to it. Another eye poke! Cerrone takes a little bit longer to recover from this one. Referee Jason Herzog deducts a point from Price – that could be huge. Both men swing to the buzzer! As advertised this fight is a barn-burner. Onto round two we go.

Round 2: Price rattles off several good legs kicks to start the round. A nice hook from Price. He follows it up with a body shot. It’s a slightly more methodical Price in round two but just as effective. Cerrone dips down and comes up with a uppercut. Both men swing in the pocket. ‘Cowboy’ is doing really nice work to the body. His jab is starting to cause Price problems. A slower pace in round two, Price’s corner tell him to pick it back up. Cerrone slips and comes up with the uppercut again. Price has certainly picked up the pace since getting a telling off from his team. His strike numbers must be really adding up right now. Cerrone is using the forward pressure of his opponent against him – he lands a beautiful elbow. They continue to go at it until the horn sounds to end round two.

Round 3: Price aggressive again, throwing heavy leg kicks at the start of this round. Cerrone catches a kick and tries to drag this fight to the mat. He seems to almost have the back but Price pops back up. Back to the boxing range and Price is getting the best of it. ‘Cowboy’ is still in this fight throwing several punch combos that always finish with a kick up to. A double eye-poke brings another brief stoppage to this fight. We are back underway and Cerrone shoots for a takedown. He transitions to the back before putting in the hooks. Cerrone is a little high. Price is trying to shake him off and eventually manages to do so. He rushes in and eats an up kick for his efforts. Cerrone stands back up and it’s back to exchanging shots. ‘Cowboy’ put together a good few shots in succession. Price is looking tired – he shoots for the takedown but doesn’t get it. Cerrone lands a kick upstairs as the clock ticks down. Both men let it all hang out right to the final bell. WHAT A FIGHT!

OFFICIAL RESULT: Donald Cerrone vs. Niko Pirce is a majority draw