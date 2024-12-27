Former UFC star Donald Cerrone confirms plans to fight in the summer, return to drug testing program pool

Former undisputed lightweight title challenger, Donald Cerrone has confirmed this week how he is planning to make good on his return to the UFC as soon as next summer, revealing he has also returned to the promotion’s anti-doping testing pool in a bid to enter the Octagon again.

Cerrone, a former undisputed lightweight title challenger under the banner of the promotion, and an inductee into the Hall of Fame, called time on his professional mixed martial arts career back in July 2022, following a submission loss to fellow veteran lightweight contender, Jim MIller at UFC 276.

However, earlier this year, Colorado-born veteran, Cerrone confirmed plans to return to mixed martial arts competition in the near future — remaining open regarding his steroid and performance-enhancing drug use during his time away from the Octagon.

Donald Cerrone confirms plans to make UFC return in the summer

And speaking with Adam Jones during a recent interview, Cerrone, an alum of WEC (World Extreme Cagefighting) to boot, confirmed plans to fight as soon as June or July of last year, and how he has enrolled in the organization’s anti-doping test pool.

“I want 50 fights to the UFC,” Donald Cerrone said. “So I just re-entered the testing pool so I have to be in six months. Probably June and July will make a comeback. Coming back for two more, just two more. I want 50 fights in the UFC. So I promise the wife, no matter what happens, no matter the outcome, two more [fights] and that’s it. We’re very excited to see who the contender will be for this next fight. Yeah, I think it’s gonna be, I think it’ll be 185, I think is what I’m coming back at. So we’ll see how my weight maintains when I start picking up training.”

“…Not boxing.If they [Jake Paul and Logan Paul] want to come fight MMA, I’d gladly welcome anybody,” Donald Cerrone explained. “It doesn’t matter to me who I fight, but as far as like boxing, I’m a terrible boxer. So I won’t sign up for that.”

In his most recent combat sports win, Cerrone turned in a unanimous decision win over the similarly retired, Al Iaquinta at UFC Fight Night Ottawa in a main event setting back in 2019.