Donald Cerrone Claims Conor McGregor Fight Negotiations Are ‘Looking Good’

It looks like negotiations are underway for a fight between Conor McGregor and Donald Cerrone, and the negotiations are “looking good.”

“Cowboy” spoke to TMZ recently and was asked about the potential matchup. Cerrone noted he’s confident the fight will get done, noting “it’s looking good.” (H/T BJPenn.com)

“I think it’s going to happen this time. I really do. Conor’s really serious about making a comeback,” Cerrone said. “I think Conor’s side and our team have reached out. We’re trying to figure it out, man. It’s looking good though.”

When asked if he has a message for McGregor ahead of the rumored fight, Cerrone simply said, “Sign the damn deal, man. Let’s get this done.” McGregor hasn’t fought since October of last year. He was submitted by Khabib Nurmagomedov in the fourth round via neck crank.

As for Cerrone, he’s coming off a knockout loss to Justin Gaethje, another man who wants a fight with the Irishman. A fight between Cerrone and McGregor was rumored for earlier this year as well, but it never came to fruition. Hopefully, things pan out this time around.

What do you think about a possible fight between Cerrone and McGregor? Do you think it will happen?