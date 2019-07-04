Donald Cerrone Claims Conor McGregor Has Turned Down Fight With Him Several Times

Spread the word!













Donald Cerrone is recovering from a nasty eye injury at UFC 238, which caused his fight with Tony Ferguson to stop prematurely.

It’s a fight Cerrone wants to get back, as he tells MMA Junkie, saying he has been “begging” for the rematch with “El Cucuy.” Cerrone adds that he doesn’t want to return to the Octagon any later than September:

“Tony Ferguson rematch, I’m begging for it,” Cerrone said. “August, hopefully no later than September. I can’t fight any later than September, because now I’m running into not being able to get two more at the end of the year.”

Prior to the madness with Ferguson, Cerrone was linked to rumors of a possible fight with former UFC “Champ Champ” Conor McGregor. Cerrone called the Irishman out after a pair of victories inside the cage. Things looked hopeful for some time regarding the matchup, but ultimately, it didn’t work out.

According to Cerrone, McGregor has been offered a fight with him several times, all of which “Notorious” turned down:

“That’s been so close so many times,” Cerrone said. “The funny thing is, when Diaz fought McGregor, I just fought, and I was flying on that Sunday, and they called me and were like, ‘Hey, do you want the McGregor fight?’

“So he turned me down back then, turned me down three or four other times now. It’s crazy to me. His last fight, we were supposed to do it, and it just deteriorated. I don’t know, he just won’t sign his end of the deal.”

