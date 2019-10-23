Dominick Reyes Responds To Jon Jones Eying ‘Super Fight’ Next

Spread the word!













Dominick Reyes feels he’s the next rightful challenger for Jon Jones’ light heavyweight throne. Reyes comes off a vicious first-round knockout win over ex-middleweight king Chris Weidman at UFC Boston.

Now, Reyes is looking to do what nobody else has done in mixed martial arts (MMA) history – and that’s beat Jones inside an MMA cage. However, the Jones camp doesn’t seem to be too interested in a fight with Reyes. In fact, Jones recently took to Twitter to suggest that he wants to get in on the super fight trend that has been taking place over the past several years.

“Really not sure when I’ll be fighting next, feel like I have nothing to gain by beating Dominic. I’ve actually felt that way about my last two opponents. I want a super fight.”

Of course, that didn’t sit too well with Reyes, who took to Twitter to respond to Jones’ recent comments. Reyes suggested Jones defend or vacate his title if he’s going to be complacent about who and when he fights.

In response to Jones asking where all the big names at light heavyweight went, Reyes responded by saying, “They got knocked out.”

Reyes then took a shot at Jones’ dedication and motivation to still be the best in the world at 205 pounds.

“This guy over here with no motivation to be the best. “

Do you think Jones will take on Reyes next inside the Octagon?