Dominick Reyes Shows Off Nasty Leg Injuries After Jon Jones Fight (Photos)

UFC light heavyweight contender Dominick Reyes is still wearing the battle scars from his championship scrap with Jon Jones last week.

Reyes and Jones fought to all five rounds in their UFC 247 pay-per-view (PPV) main event from the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. After the fight, many believe Reyes did enough to win on the judges’ scorecards. However, the suspect Texas judging awarded Jones the unanimous decision win, thus retaining his title.

Now, there is some chatter that an immediate rematch could be on the horizon. However, before that can happen, Reyes has some healing up to do. “The Devastator” recently took to his Instagram page to show off his nasty leg injuries after his fight with Jones. The bruising still looks pretty bad. Check out the images below.

“Hey Everyone! I’m doin good, thanks for the tremendous support. MRI came back negative, but have some bruising from blunt force trauma.”

The decision loss resulted in the first defeat of Reyes’ mixed martial arts (MMA) career. With that being said, Reyes was in good spirits after the contest with Jones, knowing he has what it takes to best, arguably, the greatest the sport has ever seen. UFC president Dana White didn’t rule out running things back between the pair next, but the options are still wide open for Jones.

This weekend, Jan Blachowicz and Corey Anderson will headline UFC Rio Rancho, and the winner could very well solidify themself as the next challenger for Jones. Also, Jones has expressed interest in jumping up to the heavyweight division and going after a second division title. However, given the scoring controversy that Jones vs. Reyes saw, it would be a missed opportunity if the UFC didn’t opt to do the rematch next.

What do you make of Reyes’ nasty leg injuries? Do you expect a Reyes and Jones rematch next?