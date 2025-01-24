Report – Dominick Reyes set for return fight with Nikita Krylov in pivotal UFC 314 in Miami

A high-stakes light heavyweight clash between Dominick Reyes and Ukrainian contender, Nikita Krylov is reportedly set to feature at UFC 314 on April 12. from the Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida.

Reyes, the current number eleven ranked light heavyweight contender and a former title challenger twice in the division, most recently turned in his second straight win at UFC 310 last month, landing an impressive second round knockout win over fellow ex-title challenger, Anthony Smith.

As for number eight ranked challenger, Krylov, the former FNG light heavyweight champion is currently riding an impressive three-fight winning spree himself, most recently stopping common-foe, Ryan Spann with a stunning guillotine choke submission win at UFC Las Vegas two years ago.

News of Dominick Reyes’ return fight against surging grappling star, Nikita Krylov was first reported by MMA Fighting reporter, Damon Martin on X this evening.

Snapping a disappointing four-fight losing skid in his return to action last summer, Hesperia native, Reyes managed to returned to winning ways at UFC Kentucky, stopping GLORY Kickboxing alum, Dustin Jacoby with a first round knockout win.

Challenging current heavyweight champion, Jon Jones back in 2020 for the undisputed light heavyweight crown in a hotly-contested matchup in Texas, Reyes dropped a controversial unanimous decision loss to the former pound-for-pound pacesetter.

Currently in the midst of his second promotional tenure, Luhansk native, Krylov added the above-mentioned Spann to an impressive winning run over both former title chaser, Volkan Oezdemir, after landing an impressive first round knockout win over veteran fan-favorite, Alexander Gustafsson.

Earlier in his promotional run, Krylov had turned in a pair of victories over both Ovince Saint Pruex, and Johnny Walker.