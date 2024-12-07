Dominick Reyes Smashes Anthony Smith in Second Round – UFC 310 Highlights

Dominick Reyes put a beating on Anthony Smith during the UFC 310 featured prelim fight ahead of Saturday’s main card on pay-per-view.

Reyes came out aggressive and led the dance for the majority of the opening round. Though that’s not to say Smith didn’t have his moments. ‘Lionheart’ managed to land a few nice right hands during the stand-up battle, but it was Reyes who landed the more significant strikes, particularly in the final 30 seconds of the round when he really started to open up and tag Smith.

Things really started to get out of hand in the second with Reyes lighting up Smith with a slew of elbows against the fence. By the two-minute mark of the round, Reyes had outstruck ‘Lionheart’ 42-0. Reyes continued to pour it on as Smith accepted his position on the mat with 90 seconds to go.

With the clock winding down and Smith doing nothing to improve his position, referee Marc Goddard finally decided to step in and call for the stoppage, awarding Reyes his second straight win inside the Octagon.

Official Result: Dominick Reyes def. Anthony Smith via TKO (strikes) at 4:46 of Round 2.

Following the fight, Smith stopped short of announcing his retirement from mixed martial arts but stated that this would “probably” be his last fight inside the Octagon.

Check out highlights from Dominick Reyes vs. Anthony Smith at UFC 310:

DOMINICK REYES DOMINATES EVERY SECOND OF THE FIGHT UNTIL GETTING THE KO (-150)! pic.twitter.com/3rttktTb5h — BetOnline (@BetOnline_ag) December 8, 2024