Watch | Dominick Cruz and Marlon Vera come face to face ahead of UFC San Diego: ‘It’s a good day to die’

Former champion Dominick Cruz and No.5 ranked bantamweight Marlon Vera came face-to-face in an intense meeting.

It’s very rare that the UFC put two fighters together for a boxing-style sit-down face-to-face, but ESPN MMA treated us to exactly that with Dominick Cruz and Marlon Vera.

“I have nothing to say,” Vera began. “Come Saturday night I’m gonna fight my ass off and everyone knows, I’m willing to die in there, I’m not f****ng around. This is my life, I do it for my family, f**k all the noise, I want to be a world champion. That’s it.“

“I’m also here to be a world champion,” Cruz responded. “I also fight for my family, I’m willing to die too so the fans are lucky. It’s a good day to die.“

Dominick Cruz and Marlon Vera

This Saturday, Cruz and Vera are set to do battle in the main event at the Pechanga Arena, San Diego. The fight has the potential to land the winner in a number one contender fight and for the loser, well, it could be a long road back into the title picture.

Aged 37, Cruz’s desire is still unwavering, even after winning multiple championships along with suffering numerous serious injuries, Cruz is still in the hunt for UFC gold.

Following his first career stoppage loss at the hands of then champion, Henry Cejudo, Cruz would bounce back with a win over young prospect, Casey Kenny. The forever motivated Cruz would then take on the UFC veteran Pedro Munhoz, earning himself a decision win and an elevated ranking which would put him in line for another big fight.

Cruz will need to put all his experience to good use though, as ‘Chito’ Vera is expected to bring some serious heat into this bout.

Over his last recent outings, we have seen a significant improvement in Vera’s game, even with his level of competition being raised. In November of last year, Vera would savagely knock out former champion, Frankie Edgar with an impressive front kick. Vera would then meet perennial contender, Rob Font. The New England Cartel fighter would prove no match for Vera who would batter Font on the way to a decision win.

