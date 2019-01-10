Dominick Cruz Sets Sights On Recovery After Recent Surgery

Dominick Cruz sets sights on making a recovery after undergoing a recent surgery in order to compete once again.

The former UFC bantamweight champion underwent shoulder surgery this week that appears to have been a success. This injury forced him to pull out of his latest scheduled fight with John Lineker that was supposed to go down this month.

Cruz took to his official Twitter account where he shared a photo after getting the surgery done. He was seen covered in bandages with his right arm in a sling. He wrote the following:



“The surgery went well! I appreciate your support … Now on the road to recovery …”

Unfortunately, this surgery will likely keep Cruz out of action for the majority if not the whole new year. The positive news is the fact that he will not let this be a setback to put an end to his pro-MMA career. Instead, the 33-year-old plans to fight again.

Cruz is coming off his first loss in over eight years at UFC 207 by losing the title to Cody Garbrandt in a highly-entertaining affair. Garbrandt has since lost the title to TJ Dillashaw.

If you recall, the former champion was expected to return to action in December 2017. However, that was not meant to be as he was forced out of a UFC 219 showdown with Jimmie Rivera due to a broken arm.

