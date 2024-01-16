Former Champion Dominick Cruz Returns to the Commentary Table in Place of Joe Rogan at UFC 297

Two-time bantamweight titleholder Dominick Cruz will return to the commentary booth for the promotion’s first pay-per-view event of 2024.

On Saturday (January 20), the Ultimate Fighting Championship will head to the mysterious land of Toronto, Canada for UFC 297. Emanating from Scotiabank Arena, the event will be headlined by an all-too-personal clash between South African contender Dricus Du Plessis and the reigning and defending middleweight world champion, Sean Strickland.

The co-main event of the evening will serve to crown a new women’s bantamweight titleholder as division veteran Raquel Pennington takes on the streaking Mayra Bueno Silva.

With less than a week to go until fight night, the promotion has not yet released details regarding who will be guiding us through the loaded night of fights. Per a report from MMA Junkie, Jon Anik will be your play-by-play man while Daniel Cormier and Dominick Cruz are set to join him at the desk and lend their unique perspective on the evening’s action. Cruz will take Joe Rogan’s place as the longtime commentator and popular podcaster no longer travels outside of the U.S. for UFC events.

Joining the trio will be UFC correspondent Megan Olivi who will conduct pre and post-fight interviews backstage throughout the evening.

The full card for UFC 297 is as follows:

MAIN CARD

Sean Strickland vs. Dricus du Plessis – Middleweight Title Fight

Raquel Pennington vs. Mayra Bueno Silva – Vacant Women’s Bantamweight Title Fight

Neil Magny vs. Mike Malott

Chris Curtis vs. Marc-Andre Barriault

Arnold Allen vs. Movsar Evloev

PRELIMS

Charles Jourdain vs. Sean Woodson

Brad Katona vs. Garrett Armfield

Serhiy Sidey vs. Ramon Taveras

Gillian Robertson vs. Polyana Viana

Yohan Lainesse vs. Sam Patterson

Jasmine Jasudavicius vs. Priscila Cachoeira

Malcolm Gordon vs. Jimmy Flick

As always, the card is subject to change.