Cody Garbrandt shuts down talk of UFC 300 rematch with Dominick Cruz: ‘That fight doesn’t interest me’

Amid calls from the mixed martial arts fanbase for a bantamweight rematch between former champions, Cody Garbrandt and Dominick Cruz at UFC 300 in April of next year, the former has claimed a potential re-do with the latter simply does not interest him at the moment.

Garbrandt, a former undisputed bantamweight champion, made his return to the Octagon at UFC 296 earlier this month, extending his winning streak to two fights for the first time since 2016, landing a first round KO win over Brian Kelleher.

As for Cruz, the San Diego favorite has yet to make his return to the Octagon since he saw his impressive two-fight winning run halted by incoming UFC 299 headliner and title challenger, Marlon Vera – courtesy of a hellacious high-kick knockout at UFC San Diego back in August of last year.

Sharing the Octagon at UFC 206 back in 2016, the then-unbeaten, Garbrandt turned in a remarkable performance against two-time gold holder, Cruz, landing a dominant unanimous decision win over the veteran in a massive upset victory in the pair’s co-main event slot.

Cody Garbrandt dismisses Dominick Cruz rematch

And despite calling for a rescheduled pairing with former flyweight gold holder, Deiveson Figueiredo at UFC 300 next year, Garbrandt has been urged to rematch Cruz at the monumental event, however, insists he has no interest in a re-run.

“Honestly, that fight [with Dominick Cruz] doesn’t interest me,” Cody Garbrandt told ESPN. “What else am I supposed to do with the guy? I mean, go in and knock him out this time? That’s the onle thing that would go put a statement or top that. It’s so hard to top that performance.”

“At the end of the day, Deiveson Figueiredo coming to the bantamweight division and having a win over Rob Font, I go knock Deiveson out, and it puts me right back in title contention,” Cody Garbrandt explained. “That’s what I’m here to do. I don’t want to be a runnerup in this sport. I always wnat to be at the top. I think that fight stylistically and everything it mounts to put me back in the top.”

