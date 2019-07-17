Doctor Has No Scientific Explanation For How Thiago Santos Fought Jon Jones With Knee Injuries

Spread the word!













Thiago Santos impressed a lot of people with his performance at UFC 239. Santos took on Jones in the main event of the pay-per-view (PPV).

He was able to batter “Bones'” legs with kicks, unload some explosive blitzes, all while clearly suffering through a painful injury to his leg. It was later determined that Santos had surgery prior to his fight with Jones, and he was suffering through several torn ligaments.

Despite all his physical setbacks, Santos fought Jones to the first split decision of his career. Although unable to pick up the win, the Brazilian gained a massive amount of respect from the mixed martial arts (MMA) community. According to ESPN’s Greg Rosenstein, Santos not only has one injured knee, but two. He’ll undergo surgery on both today (Wed. July 17, 2019) in Los Angeles:

“It was already certain that I’d have to operate one knee, but the doctor gave another look on the right and said I’ll have to operate that one as well on the meniscus,” Santos said.

Thiago Santos will have surgery on both knees tomorrow in LA.



When Santos’ doctor was asked how the Brazilian knockout artist was able to battle Jones for five rounds given the injuries, he was unable to give a scientific explanation:

“This is not normal. This was his mind. I don’t have a scientific explanation for that.”

What do you think about Santos battling through several knee injures to give Jones the closest fight of his career?