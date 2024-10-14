Controversial Decision: Dmitry Bivol Says Artur Beterbiev’s Punching Power Isn’t As Hard As They Describe

In a matchup between two undefeated boxers for the world’s undisputed heavyweight championship, Dmitry Bivol and Artur Beterbiev have provided the fans with what was seemingly 2024’s most hyped boxing match.

As always is the case with fights like these, one man had to get his undefeated streak snapped, and it happened to be Bivol on October 12th. Bivol was 23-0 and his opponent 20-0 entering the matchup. The world was on standby in anticipation of Beterbiev’s fearsome power rearing its head, but such a thing never came to fruition. The younger Bivol exercised his elusiveness and avoided suffering a knockout at the hands of his fellow Russian menace.

When it came time for the judges’ decision, though, things began to become controversial. Many people had Dmitry Bivol up on the scorecards and were very surprised when the fight was scored for Artur Beterbiev.

Dmitry Bivol speaks on Artur Beterbiev’s power, controversial decision

Bivol was interviewed by iFL TV after the fight, and was asked if Beterbiev’s infamous power was all that it was cracked up to be.

“It’s hard (the punching power), but not as [hard] as people are describing,” Bivol said. “Yeah, it’s hard, you see my eye. He landed a lot of punches on my left hand, through my hand. You see the bruises. He [hits] hard but we can handle these hard punches.”

Many also found the decision itself to be controversial, including Bivol’s promoter Eddie Hearn. He was extremely upset with Beterbiev getting the nod, and harshly criticized the judges.

“I don’t want to disrespect Artur Beterbiev and his team because they’re just incredible fighters,” Eddie Hearn began. But I find it sickening that after a lifetime of hard work Dmitry Bivol is not the undisputed champion tonight. He won that fight, I struggled to find anybody on our row, the row behind, the TV rows who didn’t score the fight for Dmitry Bivol. To find a judge who gave that fight 116-112, and give Dmitry four rounds in that fight, this judge should never work in the sport again.”

Do you think Dmitry Bivol should’ve left the ring victorious?