Artur Beterbiev Scores Majority Decision Over Dmitry Bivol to Win Undisputed Light Heavyweight Title – Bivol vs. Beterbiev Highlights

ByCraig Pekios
Dmitry Bivol vs. Artur Beterbiev - Bivol vs. Beterbiev Highlights

After going down early in the fight, Artur Beterbiev battled back against Dmitry Bivol on Saturday night and became boxing’s undisputed light heavyweight world champion.

Artur Beterbiev

Squaring off inside Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Araba, Bivol got off to a quick start and appeared to take the first few rounds against the notoriously slow-starting Beterbiev. However, Beterbiev slowly turned it on in the later rounds as Bivol’s volume began to drop off.

Artur Beterbiev

Beterbiev’s constant pressure and threatening right hand had Bivol on his back foot for the majority of the fight no doubt played a role in Bivol’s depleting gas tank and the judges’ decision.

READ MORE:  Jake Paul Challenges Mike Tyson: $5M on the Line or a Tattoo
Artur Beterbiev

Official ResultArtur Beterbiev def. Dmitry Bivol via majority decision (114-114, 115-113, 116-112)

Artur Beterbiev

Check Out Highlights From Dmitry Bivol vs. Artur Beterbiev: 

Craig Pekios is a freelance writer born and raised in Bettendorf, IA. Joining LowKick MMA in May 2022, Craig has more than 4,000 articles published that focus on the world of MMA and boxing, including news, event previews, results, analysis, and op-eds.

Latest Posts

Latest Posts