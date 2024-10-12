Artur Beterbiev Scores Majority Decision Over Dmitry Bivol to Win Undisputed Light Heavyweight Title – Bivol vs. Beterbiev Highlights

After going down early in the fight, Artur Beterbiev battled back against Dmitry Bivol on Saturday night and became boxing’s undisputed light heavyweight world champion.

Squaring off inside Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Araba, Bivol got off to a quick start and appeared to take the first few rounds against the notoriously slow-starting Beterbiev. However, Beterbiev slowly turned it on in the later rounds as Bivol’s volume began to drop off.

Beterbiev’s constant pressure and threatening right hand had Bivol on his back foot for the majority of the fight no doubt played a role in Bivol’s depleting gas tank and the judges’ decision.

Official Result: Artur Beterbiev def. Dmitry Bivol via majority decision (114-114, 115-113, 116-112)

Check Out Highlights From Dmitry Bivol vs. Artur Beterbiev: