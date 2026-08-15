Mackenzie Dern Shuts Down All of Gillian Robertson’s Weapons at UFC 330

Earlier tonight in the co-main event of UFC 330, women’s strawweight queen Mackenzie Dern successfully defended her title against Gillian Robertson by defeating “The Savage” by unanimous decison and snapping her five-fight win streak.

Mackenzie Dern had a strong opening round at UFC 330. The champ was the sharper fighter on the feet with nonstop output. The Brazilian also showcased her grappling superiority. She stuffed several of Robertson’s takedown attempts, scored one of her own, and inflicted damage from top position.

Dern also threatened the challenger with a kimura and attempted a rear-naked choke, although she couldn’t secure a tight enough grip to finish her Canadian foe in the first frame at UFC 330.

Round 2 was another strong round for Dern. She continued to threaten Gillian Robertson with submission attempts while racking up ground control time.

Round 3 followed a similar pattern for the champion. Although the 33-year-old slowed down slightly as the fight progressed, she still managed to hurt the challenger with her jab and combinations. Dern also scored another takedown late in the round. Robertson, however, looked more confident in the third frame and began trying to dictate the pace.

Round 4 was another dominant round for the champion. Mackenzie Dern continued to dictate the action on the ground after taking Robertson down and controlling her for most of the stanza.

In the 5th and final stanza, “The Savage” finally secured a takedown and gained top control, but Dern’s solid defense prevented the challenger from inflicting any significant damage. In the final 10 seconds, Robertson landed heavy ground-and-pound, which may be enough to steal the round. However, it wasn’t enough to stay up on the judges’ scorecard.

Official decison: Champion Mackenzie Dern defeated Gillian Robertson by unanimous decision (49-46 x2, 48-47) at UFC 330.

UFC 330: Mackenzie Dern vs. Gillian Robertson – Highlights

Mackenzie Dern successfully defends her title against Gillian Robertson



(49-46 x2, 48-47) #UFC330 pic.twitter.com/pdqHF3KR1P — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) August 16, 2026

¡El cinturón se queda en Brasil! 🇧🇷



Mackenzie Dern domina en 5 rounds a Gillian Robertson y retiene el cinturón de peso paja en Philadelphia. 🔥



🔴 #UFC330 EN VIVO por Paramount + pic.twitter.com/je6zA5a3zT — Paramount+ Deportes (@PPlusDeportes) August 16, 2026

🏆🇧🇷 Mackenzie Dern defeats Gillian Robertson via unanimous decision and remains the strawweight champion! pic.twitter.com/SPuNu9fO2f — Home of Fight (@Home_of_Fight) August 16, 2026