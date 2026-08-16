Islam Makhachev Gets Bloodied but Seals Decision Win to Defend Welterweight Title at UFC 330

UFC two-division champion Islam Makhachev successfully defended his 170-pound strap earlier today in the main event of UFC 330 by defeating Ian Machado Garry by unanimous decison.

However, Garry was not easy game for the Dagestani wrestling master. The 28-year-old showcased incredible takedown defense from the opening stanza and stuffed all of Makhachev’s submission attempts with ease.

Makhachev dropped Garry with a high head kick in the second round, but “The Future” survived.

From Rounds 3 and 4, Makhachev began to slow down, and Garry sensed the opening. The Irishman started landing more shots, pieced Makhachev up in the clinch, and bloodied the Russian’s face up.

In Round 5, Garry looked fresh, and fans expected him to go all out in the final stanza. However, Makhachev had other plans. He took the Irishman down and controlled him on the ground for the remainder of the stanza. The P4P king secured a body triangle and kept the Dubliner trapped until the final bell.

Official decision: Islam Makhachev defeated Ian Machado Garry via unanimous decision (49-46, 49-46, 48-47) at UFC 330.

UFC 330: Islam Makhachev vs. Ian Machado Garry – Highlights

Islam Makhachev said Ian Garry gave him a hard time 👀



“Ian is a great fighter, good man, and I just respect him. Thank you for this match.” pic.twitter.com/7ouPgftSla — Happy Punch (@HappyPunch) August 16, 2026

Islam Makhachev and Ian Machado Garry go the distance!



📺 @paramountplus pic.twitter.com/HVsLVhCDR8 — UFC on Paramount+ (@UFConParamount) August 16, 2026

🚨AND STILL: Islam Makhachev wins by decision over Ian Garry pic.twitter.com/zh9ogs8uu0 — Polymarket Sports (@PolymarketSport) August 16, 2026