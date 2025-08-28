Dillon Danis Reveals What Conor McGregor Told hIm Ahead of MMA Fight – Why You Keep Messing Up

Ahead of his return to action on Saturday night, Dillon Danis got some advice from his friend and former (?) UFC megastar Conor McGregor.

Misfits Boxing returns to Manchester on August 30 with MF & DAZN X Series 22: Ring of Thrones, featuring one of the most loaded lineups in promotional history. The main event of the evening will see former UFC middleweight king Luke Rockhold make his boxing debut against Darren Till.

Also on tap is a co-main event clash between ex-interim titleholder Tony Ferguson and influencer boxing star Nathaniel ‘Salt Papi’ Bustamante.

While a majority of the bouts will go down in eight-ounce gloves, Danis will be part of a special attraction mixed martial arts bout against UK native Warren Spencer.

Before competing in his first MMA bout in six years, ‘El Jefe’ revealed that he got a bit of advice from his former BJJ student.

“My opponent’s given two different predictions,” Danis said during Thursday’s Misfits Boxing 22 press conference. “I’m going to play with him a little bit. I’m going to have fun. That’s the biggest thing. Conor was saying, ‘Stay calm, have fun, and you know how good you are. Sometimes when you try to rush things, it messes it up.’ So I just go in there and feel it out. Eventually, it’s going to get to the point where I want it to get and I’ll finish him.”

KSI offers to double Dillon Danis’ fight purse

As a former IBJJF world champion, everyone expects Danis to utilize his jiu-jitsu skills against Spencer, a boxer with three exhibition bouts and one professional win on his resume.

“I feel bad for the kid, he’s going to be in the hospital, he’s not going to be able to walk for about two or three years,” Danis said. “His knees are going to end up f*cking ripped apart. I just feel bad for him, to be honest. I hope he pulls out because he’s going to be changed for the rest of his life, and I don’t think he knows what he signed up for.”

For what it’s worth, Misfits Boxing co-founder KSI offered to double Danis’ fight purse if he pursues a knockout instead of playing to his strengths. Danis ultimately doubled down, making the counteroffer that KSI guarantee he would fight him in an MMA bout should he score the KO against Spencer.

Neither offer was accepted.