Former two-weight UFC champion, Conor McGregor has revealed that despite plans to train Straight Blast Gym training partner, Dillon Danis for his upcoming October boxing match with Logan Paul, the pair failed to link up amid a recent training camp in Cannes, France.

McGregor, a former undisputed featherweight and lightweight champion under the banner of the UFC, has been sidelined from the Octagon amid a fractured leg suffered back in 2021, in his trilogy rubber match loss to former interim titleholder, Dustin Poirier.

And despite initially laying out plans for a December return this year at the welterweight limit against Michael Chandler, McGregor has since seen that timeframe quashed, with UFC CEO, Dana White instead confirming how he expects the Crumlin striker to instead make a return in 2024.

Conor McGregor unable to link up with Dillon Danis for Logan Paul fight

Sharing his thoughts on Danis’ upcoming professional boxing debut against the outspoken, Paul next month in the UK, McGregor remains non-committal on if he would even attend the showcase, before revealing he never got the chance to train Danis for the bout.

“Dillon’s (Danis) gonna win, Dillon will win,” Conor McGregor told All Out Fighting. “You know, [Dillon Danis] had the baby, we didn’t get to train together. So, I don’t know the ins and outs. I know he’s doing well, he’s still training and he’s gonna go for it. He’s had a baby, he had a new baby so I tried to bring him out. Dillon’s good.” (H/T TalkSPORT)

In recent weeks, footage has emerged of Danis training alongside former undisputed middleweight UFC champion, Alex Pereira in Connecticut – as the Brazilian prepares for his own fighting return at UFC 295 in November at Madison Square Garden, taking on Jiri Prochazka for the vacant light heavyweight title.

