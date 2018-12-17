Dillon Danis Trolls Khabib’s Manager Online

Lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov offered some calm advice to UFC on FOX 31 loser Kevin Lee after he sustained a close unanimous decision loss to Al Iaquinta last night in Milwaukee. It’s hardly a surprise that Dillon Danis trolls ‘The Eagle’ as a result.

The undefeated Russian wrestler cautioned Lee to ‘stay humble’ late last night, as being humble was ‘the key’ (via BJ Penn):

Stay humble Kevin lee.

Humble is the key. — khabib nurmagomedov (@TeamKhabib) December 16, 2018

Lee never responded. This afternoon, however, one man Nurmagomedov is very familiar with trolled back with his own reaction. Check out what Khabib’s nemesis Danis said right here:

shut your mouth nobody cares. https://t.co/XwO5A6bb9s — Dillon Danis (@dillondanis) December 16, 2018

That prompted another person involved in the scenario to intervene. ‘The Eagle’s’ manager Ali Abdelaziz clapped back and told Danis his ‘time was coming’:

Your time coming soon don’t worry punk https://t.co/H7qzHHhZkc — Ali Abdelaziz (@AliAbdelaziz00) December 16, 2018

To that, Danis responded with a with a savage trolling of Abdelaziz’s not-so-good MMA record:

The famous manager wrote back one more time to say they would ‘talk’ in person:

When I see you will talk https://t.co/KsFjRD9IEH — Ali Abdelaziz (@AliAbdelaziz00) December 16, 2018

Khabib is currently awaiting his hearing from the Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC). It is most likely extended to January 29. The champion leapt into the crowd after submitting Conor McGregor to attack Danis.

It’s unknown how long Nurmagomedov will be out due to his punishment.