Dillon Danis Couldn’t Stop Staring at KSI’s ‘Crazy Looking’ Forehead: ‘It’s Like a Predator’

Dillon Danis can’t get over the size of KSI’s forehead.

Earlier this month, Danis and KSI went face-to-face ahead of a clash that was scheduled to go down on March 29 at Misfits Boxing 21 in Manchester. While things were surprisingly tame between the two, especially when compared to the chaotic build-up of Danis’ 2023 clash with Logan Paul, ‘El Jefe’ still managed to get a few solid digs on KSI.

Of course, most of them were low-hanging fruit, like making some of KSI’s sizeable forehead that seems to expand a few centimeters every time we see him in front of cameras.

In a recent interview courtesy of casinobeats.com, Danis was asked about KSI’s work-space face, comparing the YouTuber to the animated movie villain Megamind.

“I mean yeah, it’s crazy,” Danis began. “I’d never seen him in person until the face to face, and I was looking at him and found myself staring at him and how crazy it was. Because it’s not even big it just rounds off at the top. So it’s like a Predator. It’s crazy looking. “Who’s that old cartoon where the thing has the big brain, Megamind? It’s just so crazy looking. In the face-to-face, he was trying to say that he’s bringing big foreheads back in the style and all this sh*t. It’s so cheesy. I don’t know when it’s going to drop but it’s so cheesy the way he was talking about it. He was trying to say that he’s gonna bring it back and the people are not gonna go to Turkey anymore for hair transplants.”

Dillon Danis gives KSI credit for Breakfast Beatdown

Danis was also surprised to find that despite having such a sizeable dome, KSI is “so stupid.”

“The crazy thing is his head’s so big, but he’s so stupid,” Danis added. “His sh*t talk was so bad, but it might have been a ruse to not get me too mad where they wouldn’t let us close because I think he had that pancake thing all day long in his head. So I think he was trying to be really timid all day so that nothing popped off and then they wouldn’t let us get close.”

During their face-off at the Misfits Boxing 21 press conference, KSI brandished a pancake and proceeded to slap Danis across the face with it, nearly causing an all-out brawl between the two.

Looking bad, Danis couldn’t help but admit that the way KSI pulled it off was pretty smart.

“But he was really smart with that f*cking thing because they checked us before we got on the stage and then when we came off to do the weigh-in and go back in, his bodyguards slipped him the pancake so like they didn’t recheck us and all the f*cking stewards went and bought a coffee or something,” Danis said. “I didn’t even think about it. “But it’s hard because he runs the show and he knows everything that’s happening. So you have to watch out for everything. You can’t trust any of the guys that work there too because they all get paid by him.”

Unfortunately, their fight at the AO Arena had to be postponed (more on that here), but the animosity between the two combat sports stars appears to be far from over.