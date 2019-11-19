Dillon Danis Sounds Off On Ben Askren Retiring From MMA

Spread the word!













Ben Askren confirmed a lot of fans’ presumptions when he announced his retirement yesterday (Mon. November 18, 2019).

Askren is on a two-fight losing streak, losing both of his fights via finish. Now, however, Askren reveals he needs major hip surgery, and will now be forced to retire from athletic competition as a result.

“It’s fairy obvious what I’m going to say. I’m retired from the sport of mixed martial arts and frankly, I’m retired from everything,” Askren said. “I was thinking about it when we had last talked. I’ve been having hip problems and I finally had this discussion with my doctor … and I need a hip replacement.

“That’s it for me. I’ve been thinking about this for a week and what I was going to say. Really happy to have been filled with gratitude for how great of a career I’ve been able to have even though obviously in the end, it didn’t go my way.”

Bellator star Dillon Danis, who Askren has had his fair share of run-ins with over the past several months, took to Twitter to offer his thoughts on “Funky’s” retirement. Here’s what Danis had to say.

“you talked the talk and you always made the walk wish you well on your retirement @Benaskren our paths will cross soon.”

you talked the talk and you always made the walk wish you well on your retirement @Benaskren our paths will cross soon. — Dillon Danis (@dillondanis) November 18, 2019

What do you make of Danis’ reaction to Askren’s MMA retirement?