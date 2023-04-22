Former Bellator welterweight Dillon Danis is set to make his grappling competitive, ending a four year absence.

Since Danis joined the training camp of Conor McGregor, ultimately becoming involved in the infamous post-fight brawl between McGregor and Nurmagomedov, the American has held an odd place in the combat sports space.

following an accomplished Brazilian ji jitsu career, Danis turned to professional MMA, racking up just two fights (two wins) since turning professional under the Bellator banner back in 2018. However, even with underwhelming performances, Danis has somehow kept his name relevant.

Danis’ unrelenting social media campaign has kept his name in the headlines, and even contributed to him signing a bout to fight YouTuber turned ‘boxer’ KSI. However, even after throwing coffee in the social media stars face and taunting him, Danis would pull out of the fight with KSI.

Dillon Danis is returning to grappling

While Danis is most well known for is out-of-competition antics, the 29-year-old is an accomplished athlete in his own right. A black belt under Marcelo Garcia, ‘El Jefe’ won several prestigious competitions at brown belt, including the IBJJF World Champions in Gi and No-Gi – as well as Abu Dhabi World Pro and an IBJJF Pan championship.

Danis was tipped for much success at blackbelt, but would never achieve what he did a grade bellow. However, Danis did compete at the ADCC World Championships and took on the likes of Gordon Ryan, Jake Shields and AJ Agazarm.

Via their Instagram, Polaris Grappling teased Danis’ return to grappling, saying that he was planning to make his comeback later this year

‘[Dillon Danis] is aiming to make his highly anticipated return to grappling in 2023 with Polaris.

‘Who would you like to see Dillon face?’

Who would you like to see Dillon Danis make his return against?