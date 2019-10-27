Dillon Danis Declares Himself Best Grappler In MMA

Spread the word!













Dillon Danis has proclaimed himself the greatest grappler in mixed martial arts (MMA).

Of course, the jiu-jitsu ace Tweeted it when he was watching the Demian Maia-Ben Askren fight yesterday, where Maia submitted Askren. There, many believe that solidified the Brazilian as the best grappler in MMA, which Danis doesn’t agree with.

“i am the best grappler in mma,” Danis wrote.

Danis is only 2-0 in his MMA career, with both fights happening in Bellator. He won both bouts by submission and is Conor McGregor’s jiu-jitsu coach. Askren and Danis have also been linked to a grappling contest outside of MMA which would help settle some debates.

“At this point it’s my MMA career,” Askren stated. “When I am done with that if I chose to take part in a grappling contest it would be Dillion Danis.

“Obviously, he challenged me to a grappling match,” he added. “After my MMA career that’s something, I would definitely do.”

Yet, Maia could very well be on the top of the list for many fans and fighters. As for Askren, his career is in question following back-to-back losses, the first of his career, under the UFC’s banner. It will be interesting to see where “Funky” goes from here.

