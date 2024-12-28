Dillon Danis Mocks Paige VanZant’s Facial Transformation with Brutal One-Word Reaction

ByCraig Pekios
Dillon Danis offered a one-word response to a recent photo of Paige VanZant making the rounds on social media.

Ahead of her professional boxing debut against Elle Brooke in May, VanZant threw some shade at Danis by suggesting that he’s not a real fighter. That sparked a fiery back-and-forth between the two with Danis levying accusations that ’12 Gauge’ had cheated on her husband Austin Vanderford with him on more than one occasion.

That prompted VanZant to hop on social media and absolutely eviscerate Danis.

“It has come to my attention that there is a certain clown on Instagram by the name of Dillon Danis trying to talk some shit and stir up some drama,” VanZant said on Instagram. “So let’s f*cking go, right? Dillon, obviously I said you’re not a real fighter. My bad, I triggered you. I understand that hurt your feelings. But instead of coming back and talking shit about me and saying I’m not a real fighter, what did you do? You kind of f*cked yourself, right? You backed yourself into a corner because now you have to come with proof of this alleged affair, right?

“Because the only time I remember ever seeing you in Vegas was at the UFC athlete retreat. You walked up to me in a bar and asked me to peg you in front of multiple other UFC fighters, and I laughed in your face. That’s not the definition of a relationship, is it?”

In the time since, Danis has continued to attack VanZant by spreading a series of rumors and directing insults at the OnlyFans model. Recently, the former Conor McGregor coach trolled VanZant by sharing a recent photo of her face compared to what she looked like during her UFC tenure.

“bruh @paigevanzant,” Danis wrote.

Paige VanZant hasn’t won a fight in six years

Despite a serious lack of wins over the last six years, Paige VanZant has continued to be one of combat sport’s most prominent figures. Of course, much of that has little to do with her skills inside the ring or the cage.

After amassing a middling 5-4 record under the UFC banner, VanZant looked to parlay her online popularity into a lucrative contract with another organization. It didn’t take long for Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship to throw down a million-dollar deal to secure VanZant’s services.

Unfortunately, ’12 Gauge’ failed to live up to the hype, suffering back-to-back losses inside the squared circle against Britain Hart and Rachael Ostovich.

Since then, her appearances have been few and far between. She made her boxing debut in May against Elle Brooke under the Misfits Boxing banner, but once again failed to walk away with her hand raised. She’s also made a couple of appearances on Dana White’s latest pet project, Power Slap.

Her last win away from the Power Slap podium came against Rachael Ostovich at UFC on ESPN+ 1 in January 2019.

Craig Pekios is a freelance writer born and raised in Bettendorf, IA. Joining LowKick MMA in May 2022, Craig has more than 4,000 articles published that focus on the world of MMA and boxing, including news, event previews, results, analysis, and op-eds.

