Dillon Danis Accuses Logan Paul of Skipping Out on Proposed MMA Clash: ‘I Could Kill Him’

Dillon Danis is still fuming over Logan Paul welching on their deal to run it back in MMA.

In October 2023, Danis stepped inside the ring for a grudge match with Paul in Manchester, England. The months leading up to the bout saw Danis relentlessly troll Paul and his then-fiancée Nina Agdal on social media. So much so that Agdal ended up filing a lawsuit against the BJJ star, claiming he violated federal revenge porn laws by sharing a nude photo of her that was never meant for public distribution.

Unfortunately, the fight was not nearly as entertaining as the build-up. For six lackluster rounds, Danis refused to engage and was ultimately disqualified after shooting for a takedown in the final seconds of the fight.

Still, Danis showed up and did his part under the guise that the two would eventually rematch in mixed martial arts where ‘El Jefe’ would have the advantage.

Of course, the sequel scrap never came to fruition.

During a recent interview courtesy of casinobeats.com, Danis claimed that Logan had 100% agreed to fight him in MMA before completely backing out.

“I don’t know if he’ll admit it on camera, but we spoke about having an MMA fight and he said that I’d kill him,” Danis said. “There is no point. Which is so crazy to think about, because I could kill him right there if I wanted to. It’s so stupid that they won’t fight MMA. Logan promised me he was gonna fight me in MMA. He never did. It’s just f*cked up that they won’t do it. Like why not? I’m not a boxer, I’m going to box him.”

Dillon Danis returns to the ring and the cage in 2025

Danis will reportedly compete in his first MMA fight in more than five years this May when the Global Fight League delivers its highly anticipated debut event.

No official details have been announced, but a report from Ariel Helwani claims Danis will take on former UFC interim lightweight champion Tony Ferguson during a two-night card in Los Angeles.

Before that, Danis will step back inside the squared circle for a boxing match with Logan Paul’s Prime Hydration consort, KSI. The fight is scheduled to headline the MF & DAZN X Series 21 event on March 29 live from the AO Arena in Manchester, England.