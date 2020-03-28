Dillon Danis Criticizes Valentina Shevchenko For Defending Jon Jones

Spread the word!













Dillon Danis took aim at Valentina Shevchenko for defending Jon Jones.

Jones was arrested Thursday morning for aggravated DWI and negligent use of a firearm in what is the latest infraction on his record. Many were not surprised given the UFC light heavyweight champion’s history as he received plenty of criticism for making yet another mistake.

Shevchenko was quick to defend him, however. The two notably shared the UFC 247 card last month as “Bullet” hit out at Jones’ critics:

“So sad the modern world is all about hype! Now many people starting to insult Jon Jones without knowing his real situation! Fighting on the same card , I could see he is kind and noble man ! Him being in all that difficult times – he will be back Stronger ! 💪🏻”

Danis was not impressed.

The Bellator fighter — who has regularly mocked and called out Jones in the past — responded to Shevchenko in a now-deleted tweet.

“Drunk driving multiple times he isn’t just putting his own life in danger but the life of others maybe you should talk to a young kid who parents have been killed by a drunk driver that were completely innocent and maybe you will rethink a noble man.”

Dillon Danis went after Valentina Shevchenko, but later he deleted this tweet. #MMATwitter #JonJones pic.twitter.com/5RLN1P8FAj — Simon (@Panigale__V4) March 27, 2020

Despite what anyone thinks about Danis, he certainly has point here.

Was Shevchenko wrong to defend Jones?