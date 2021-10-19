Dillon Danis is back to his old ways calling out Diego Sanchez, Michael Page, and Jake Shields.

Danis hasn’t fought since Bellator 222 back in 2019 where he won via armbar. The BJJ has been battling injuries since his second fight under the Bellator banner. Danis was on ‘The MMA Hour’ talking about his possible matchups in his future.

“My comeback fight is either gonna be Jake Shields or Diego Sanchez. That’s who I wanna fight when I come back… I can send you the messages that Diego says. That motherf***er’s crazy. So if he wants to get it, I told him too, I was like, ‘Bro I’m gonna hurt you so bad…’ Jake Shields can get it too. John Wayne Parr. I don’t care who it is. I’m gonna come back and gonna fight one of them. Even Michael ‘Venom’ Page, I’ll fight him. He’s so bad.” Danis Said. (Sportskeeda)

Danis may be biting off more than he can chew when calling out these fighters. He only has two professional fights. He has won them both, but all these guys he has named are considerably better than him and any of the fighters he has faced thus far. To call Michael Page “So bad” is an obvious troll job and just to get his name back in the MMA news.

Danis has been known to run his mouth and many consider him to be one of the more annoying figures in the MMA world. His mouth had gotten him in trouble a few weeks ago at a bar in New Jersey. He was arrested after not showing his ID to the bouncer at a bar. He ran his mouth and forced the bouncer to put him in a chokehold where he ended up tapping out to the bouncer and subsequently being arrested.

Could Dillon Danis beat any of the guys he called out?