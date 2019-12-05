Diego Sanchez vs. Michel Pereira Booked For UFC Rio Rancho

Spread the word!













Diego Sanchez is not leaving the UFC anytime soon.

Sanchez’s contract expired following his unanimous decision defeat to Michael Chiesa earlier this year. There were rumors of him possibly departing the promotion soon after.

However, that won’t be the case. Sanchez will be facing Michel Pereira in a welterweight bout at UFC Rio Rancho which takes place February 15 in New Mexico.

No clue what to expect but this will be WILD! 😱 #UFCRioRancho pic.twitter.com/Ont75bpyUr — UFC (@ufc) December 4, 2019

In addition, Sanchez has reportedly inked a new deal with the UFC so fans of “The Nightmare” can expect to see compete inside the Octagon for at least another few fights.

Sanchez’s loss to Chiesa ended a two-fight winning streak for the former title challenger who recorded wins over Craig White and Mickey Gall.

As for Pereira, he debuted with the promotion in style with a flashy knockout of Danny Roberts earlier this year. However, his flashiness cost him against Tristan Connelly as he gassed out en route to a unanimous decision loss back in September.

UFC Rio Rancho will be headlined by a light heavyweight encounter between top contenders Jan Blachowicz and Corey Anderson. The winner of that fight could potentially challenge Jon Jones next for the title.

What do you think of Sanchez vs. Pereira?