Diego Sanchez says he fears for his life after being cut by the UFC.

‘The Nightmare’ was let go ahead of his retirement fight after his manager and coach, Joshua Fabia, requested all of Sanchez’s medical records, sparking fears within the promotion that the Ultimate Fighter Season One winner was suffering from some type of long-term medical issue.

The UFC requested Sanchez confirm he is healthy to compete against Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone on May 8.

On the advice of his lawyer, Sanchez refused to do so and was therefore cut.

On Tuesday, Sanchez emotionally spoke about his broken relationship with the UFC who he believes are conspiring against him and Fabia.

The MMA legend told SiriusXM’s Fight Nation that he thinks the UFC might have him killed.

“I’m going to tell you guys frankly right now, I’m fearful for my motherf*cking life,” Sanchez said. “I’m fearful that this company, this billion-dollar company monopoly, worldwide, is going to come after me. Something might happen to me in two years. Maybe in a couple years. Maybe I wreck my truck. Maybe I, ‘Oh, Diego overdosed, some suicide sh*t.’ I don’t know. But I would not put anything past the level of evil that is within this corporation.”

“If I was to expose some of the stuff that I know about, because I’ve been in this motherf*cker longer than anybody else, and been the only one that survived the b*tch, that went through the dark tunnel and came out the other side.”

“To give this man a moment, because he never had a moment of closure, and now he’s struggling with dementia,” Sanchez said. “I was going to do this for him out of love for him, out of love for the other fighters. And this is all me and Joshua have been doing. We’ve been fighting for the fighters. Now, my fight is with the UFC.”

Sanchez says he has been trying to air his grievances to Dana White for years but has been unable to meet with the UFC boss despite being one of the fighters who helped build the company.

“All you people don’t get it,” Sanchez said. “And I’m going to say this. Dana, what’s up Dana? I tried for two years to get a meeting with you. Oh, sh*t, I was the first Ultimate Fighter. Didn’t that show do something for the company when it was $60 million in debt. … And you can’t meet with your boy? … I’ve put 60, 70 hours in the UFC PI just to try to get a meeting with you Dana, but you won’t meet with me, because you won’t hear what I have to say? You don’t want to talk with my batsh*t crazy manager? Why, because he might bring some awareness to what you’re hiding in the dark?

“I’m still open to meet with you Dana. Be a f*cking man. Be a real f*cking boss, when I’ve bled, I’ve sweat, I’ve f*cking cried for this f*cking company. I’ve sacrificed more than you will ever know, and you can’t have 45 minutes?” (Transcribed by MMA Fighting)

