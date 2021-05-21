Diego Sanchez has spoken out for the first time since it was revealed he has parted ways with Joshua Fabia, who was his partner for everything related to his fight career for almost two years.

The news of Sanchez ending his professional relationship with Fabia was first reported by MMA Fighting on Thursday after the UFC veteran’s lawyer, Charles Lakins, confirmed the split.

“Any power of attorney that Fabia had has been rescinded/terminated,” Lakins said.

‘The Nightmare’ is expected to make an official statement on the issue next week.

In the meantime, Sanchez has taken to his OnlyFans page and he appears to be in a reflective mood.

“Sometimes you have to look hard in the mirror to see yourself clearly,” Sanchez wrote alongside a picture of himself. “I had a lot of hard truths I have had to look at.”

The move to cut ties with Fabia comes after a slew on controversial issues with Sanchez’s coach/manager that ultimately led to the Ultimate Fighter Season One winner being cut before his proposed retirement fight against Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone at UFC Vegas 26.

The trouble began when Fabia requested all of his former fighters medical records prompting the UFC to ask Sanchez to confirm he was healthy to compete on May 8. On the advice of his lawyer, Sanchez refused to do so. Soon after he was cut by the UFC and Alex Morono was announced as Cerrone’s new UFC Vegas 26 opponent.

In the immediate aftermath of this release Sanchez stood by his friend and began attacking the UFC. The 39-year-old even said he feared for his life after speaking out against the fight promotion.

Soon after, a video of Sanchez and Fabia training together went viral. In a clip taken from the video, which was quickly removed from YouTube, Sanchez is suspended upside down and is taking clean shots to the face from Fabia. ‘The Nightmare’ later put his guard up as Fabia throws kicks at him. Fighters and fans spoke out in great numbers against the barbaric training techniques employed by Fabia.

