MMA veteran Diego Sanchez admits he is contemplating retirement ahead of his fight against Jake Matthews at UFC 253 on September 26. ‘The Nightmare’ has four more fights left on his current contract but says he may decide to walk away next month.

“This could be my last fight,” Sanchez said on a recent episode of the Real Quick with Mike Swick Podcast. “This fight coming up. I will be fighting Sept. 26, Jake Matthews, location to be announced, so I don’t know if it’s going to be Fight Island, I don’t know if it’s going to be Vegas. They have me, I’m on deck, it’s my time to get on them wrestling mats and go to work, I don’t know where it’s gonna be.

“I’m just grateful to have an opportunity through the crisis, coronavirus, and everything that’s going on all around the world, I have an opportunity. I’m just grateful to have any opportunity right now, because opportunity’s not just jumping around like it used to. You get an opportunity to make some good money, help your family, establish your future, you’ve got to jump on it. They sent me this contract, six weeks to get your ass in shape, Diego, and get your ass to the UFC and fight. I’m like, alright, we’re doing this.”

Now that retirement is in sight Sanchez says he has come to peace with the idea of no longer fighting.

“Look, here we go, I’ve got four more left,” he said. “I’ve signed my last contract with the UFC. I’m gonna ride these last four fights out and I’m done. I can see at the end of the tunnel, I can see that light, but I’m not afraid of it anymore. Before, for so many years I used to be like, ‘No, I’m not even gonna think about that. I’m not gonna think about retirement.’ (Transcribed by MMA Fighting)

