UFC 253 will take place on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi otherwise known as ‘Fight Island on September 26 according to a new report from Brazilian combat sports publication AgFight.

The UFC had a successful run on ‘Fight Island’ back in July hosting four events including UFC 249 which was one of the biggest cards of 2020. UFC 253 has been without an official venue since it’s announcement. It does make sense to hold the card in Abu Dhabi considering the many international fighters competing on the card and would most likely struggle to enter the United States.

In the main event, New Zealand’s Israel Adesanya will put his middleweight title on the line against undefeated Brazilian power puncher, Paulo Costa. Before that, Dominick Reyes will face off against Jan Blachowicz for the light-heavyweight title recently vacated by the heavyweight bound Jon Jones.

Per the report from AgFight the UFC will host five events on Yas Island between September 26 and October 24 starting with UFC 253. The others will Holly Holm vs Irene Aldana (October 3), Marlon Moraes vs Cory Sandhagen (October 10), Chan Sung Jung vs Brian Ortega (October 17) and UFC 254 on October 24.

UFC 253 Full Card

Israel Adesanya vs. Paulo Costa

Dominick Reyes vs. Jan Blachowicz

Marion Reneau vs. Ketlen Vieira

Kai Kara-France vs. Brandon Royval

Claudia Gadelha vs. Yan Xiaonan

Diego Sanchez vs. Jake Matthews

Hakeem Dawodu vs. Zubaira Tukhugov

Sarah Alpar vs. Jessica-Rose Clark

Randy Costa vs. Journey Newson

Mirsad Bektic vs. Eduardo Garagorri

Do you think UFC 253 will take place on ‘Fight Island’?