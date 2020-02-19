Diego Sanchez Hits Out At Daniel Cormier, ‘Bias’ UFC Rio Rancho Commentary

Spread the word!













Diego Sanchez has been very defensive of his performance at UFC Rio Rancho this past weekend.

Sanchez took on Michel Pereira in a welterweight scrap that ended via disqualification. Pereira was winning the fight on the judges’ scorecards midway through the third round but hit Sanchez with an illegal knee that stopped the fight. Sanchez could be heard asking the referee if he’d receive the win if he couldn’t continue. The referee didn’t answer the question, but Sanchez declared he could no longer fight.

He was subsequently awarded the disqualification victory in a fight he was clearly losing up until that point. Also, Sanchez and coach Josh Fabia received criticism for the talk going on in their corner in between rounds. Fabia is Sanchez’s one-man corner for fights now, and a lot of the advice being given to Sanchez in between rounds seemed to be more spiritual than technical.

The UFC broadcast team calling the fight had fun poking at Fabia’s advice, and even joked around about Sanchez’s unorthodox training methods. Now, Sanchez has released a video defending his UFC Rio Rancho performance and hitting out at Daniel Cormier and the “bias” commentary at last week’s event.

Here’s what Sanchez had to say:

“This is what REALLY happened As we all come to think we are experts, as we all have eyes and think we can see, I will now show you what you are not AWARE enough to see. My coach should be getting coach of the year award for reinventing a fighter at the age of 38. What you are seeing is something special. Now I ask you all why you could not see it, or why you could not allow @joshuafabiaknowbody@schoolofselfawareness to be acknowledged in any way for what he has done.

“He has done this alone, No equipment No team No building. If you see this and respect me at all you all owe him a HUGE apology. And if you are not willing to apologize and want to deny what you see in this video you are too far corrupted and no one can help you. To all the fans that supported even though you couldn’t see, I love you even more. For all of you that have written me off and talked trash, keep watching because you can’t stop me now.

“School of Self Awareness is a worldwide movement and it is for those who are willing to help themselves. Share if you care, if you don’t we now know you don’t care. I am a legend, don’t let them destroy my legacy. If they can do it to me, they can do it to you. Stand up for yourself because no one else will. Oh @thenotoriousmma any time, any place I would cherish the opportunity to have a legendary fight with two legends.

“Plus it might be nice having a fair fight for a change. If you thought @portal.ido was anything you really need to meet @joshuafabiaknowbody Nice commentating @dc_mma , Really thank you from the bottom of my heart. You did me so wrong it taught me what is really going on. Thanks for not talking to my coach, manager and cornerman @joshuafabiaknowbody in our pre fight meeting. You already showed me your bias attitude then.”

What do you think about Sanchez hitting out at Cormier and the ‘bias’ commentary at UFC Rio Rancho?