Diego Lopes steamrolls past Sodiq Yusuff with flattening knockout win – UFC 300 Highlights

Surging Brazilian contender, Diego Lopes continues his roughshod run through featherweight contenders tonight on the late preliminary card of UFC 300 — blowing through Nigerian contender, Sodiq Yusuff for a blistering opening round knockout.

Mandatory Credit: Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC

Lopes, an alum of Dana White’s Contender Series — rebounded from a close decision loss to the highly-touted, Movsar Evloev in his short-notice Octagon debut, racking up an armbar submission win over Gavin Tucker, before turning in a KO win over Pat Sabatini.

Mandatory Credit: Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

And getting the well-travelled, Yusuff out of there within a minute and a half of the first round in their featherweight scrap at UFC 300, finishing sensation, Lopes dropped the former with a tight uppercut in the clinch, before Yusuff managed to gather his senses.

Mandatory Credit: Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC

However, it would prove only momentarily for Yusuff, who was sent to the canvas once more by Lopes with another sharp uppercut in the clinch, before he forced the issue with a slew of ground strikes for a first round knockout win.

Below, catch the highlights from Diego Lopes’ victory against Sodiq Yusuff at UFC 300