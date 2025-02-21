Diego Lopes Talks Accomplishing Dreams By Fighting for UFC Gold against Alexander Volkanovski

ByCraig Pekios
Diego Lopes is one win away from achieving his dream.

In a blockbuster announcement made by UFC CEO Dana White on Wednesday, featherweight titleholder Ilia Topuria has vacated his belt in favor of a move to lightweight where he will inevitably challenge that division’s top dog, Islam Makhachev.

As a result, UFC 314 will see a new featherweight champion crowned when ex-titleholder Alexander Volkanovksi returns to the Octagon for a clash with Lopes inside the Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida.

Reacting to the news on social media, Lopes didn’t offer much thought on Topuria’s shocking decision to bail on the featherweight division after just one title defense. Instead, the Brazilian chose to focus on the task at hand and show appreciation for the opportunity he’s been presented with.

“I have worked like no one else in recent years, I have accepted challenges and dares that the UFC has put in front of me, I have said yes in every situation, even when it was not favorable for me.” Lopes wrote on X. “In less than 2 years within the UFC I will have my opportunity for the title. I will not fail. Dream, believe and make it happen.”

Diego Lopes rides into UFC 314 on a five-fight win streak

Lopes goes into his first UFC title fight riding a five-fight win streak inside the Octaton, his most recent victory coming against Brian Ortega in September. Before that, he racked up a series of impressive showings against Gavin Tucker, Pat Sabatini, Sodiq Yusuff, and Dan Ige.

As for Volkanovski, this will be his first time competing since suffering a pair of brutal back-to-back knockouts last year against Topuria and Makhachev—the two men rumored to fight for the lightweight strap as early as International Fight Week.

