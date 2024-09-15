Diego Lopes batters Brian Ortega in dominant decision win – Noche UFC Highlights

Surging featherweight contender, Diego Lopes has chalked up the biggest victory of his short Octagon tenure so far, bloodying and battering former title challenger, Brian Ortega in a one-sided unanimous decision (30-26, 30-27, 30-27) win on the main card of Noche UFC at the Las Vegas Sphere.

Lopes, who entered tonight’s rescheduled pairing against Ortega as the current number twelve ranked divisional challenger, is likely to land himself within the weight classes top-3 upon the release of the update next week — following tonight’s dominant victory over the course of three rounds.

Showing off his stunning striking ability on the feet early in the first round to knockdown multiple-time title challenger, Ortega at the Sphere, Lopes would then turn in another knockdown in the dying moments of the final frame — rounding out an impressive display.

And landing his fifth straight win, Lopes is sure to now have a close eye on next month’s title fight between Ilia Topuria and Max Holloway in Abu Dhabi, UAE.

Below, catch the highlights from Diego Lopes’ decision win at Noche UFC