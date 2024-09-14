Ronaldo Rodriguez survives scare to land decision win over ‘Ode Osbourne – Noche UFC Highlights

Flyweight contenders, Ronaldo Rodriguez and ‘Ode Osbourne may have already set the contender for ‘Fight of the Night’ at the Las Vegas Sphere tonight — opening the main card of Noche UFC with a back-and-forth battle en route to a contentious decision judging.

Rodriguez, who stole the show at this week’s pre-fight press conference ahead of the monumental event at the Sphere in ‘Sin City’, managed to survive a massive pair of scares in the opening two minutes of the first round.

Dropped with a massive counter straight right from Osbourne, Rodriguez was immediately caught in a triangle from the bottom by the former, who despite his best efforts, failed to force a finish.

Allowing Rodriguez back into the bout in the second round, Osbourne was clearly fatigued severely in the third round — shipping the frame to the Mexican contender, who turned in a unanimous decision win to much acclaim in front of a partisan audience.

Below, catch the highlights from Ronaldo Rodriguez’s win at Noche UFC