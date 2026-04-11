Did Josh Hokit’s Monologue Move the Line vs Curtis Blaydes?

ByTimothy Wheaton
What Exactly Did Josh Hokit Say in That Wild UFC 327 Media Day Rant?

Josh Hokit’s mouth has worked almost as hard as his right hand this week, but the market hasn’t fully bought the act. Curtis Blaydes is still a slight favorite going into their heavyweight clash on the UFC 327 main card in Miami later tonight, with movement around Hokit more of a nudge than a full swing.

Curtis Blaydes vs. Josh Hokit UFC 327 Odds

Books opened Blaydes around -135 with Hokit in the +115 to +120 range. Through fight week that line has tightened in spots but not flipped, with Hokit drawing interest as the younger, undefeated side. The totals market at places such as Pinco is anchored at over/under 1.5 rounds, with over hovering in the -180 neighborhood and the under lined closer to +145, a nod to Blaydes’ wrestling style against Hokit’s quick kills. Method props reflect that split identity: Blaydes by decision sits as a realistic path, while Hokit is live early by KO, with longer numbers on either man by pure submission.

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The matchup was booked back in February, with the UFC handing the 28‑year‑old Hokit a huge step up against the No. 4‑ranked Blaydes at the Kaseya Center. Hokit arrives at 8‑0 as a pro with a perfect finishing rate and two first‑round UFC stoppages, including a 51‑second knockout of Max Gimenis and another quick finish of Denzel Freeman earlier in the year. Blaydes, 19‑5 (1 NC), comes in as the long‑time gatekeeper to the top of the division, fresh off a split‑decision win over Rizan Kuniev after his interim title loss to Tom Aspinall at UFC 304.

The question this week has been whether Hokit’s trash talk and viral antics at media day and weigh‑ins actually pushed the price. Clips of his “routine” have done numbers, with fellow fighters and fans clowning the bit and calling out the awkward callouts. Blaydes, for his part, has leaned into it, saying he “can’t wait” to deal with the chatter once the cage door shuts. That noise drew more casual attention to Hokit’s side, and you could see that in the small drift from the opener as underdog money came in, but the core analytics crowd still respects Blaydes’ resume.

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In terms of last‑minute changes, this one has been stable. The bout has stayed three rounds on the main card with no late opponent switch, no weight drama beyond Hokit’s talking to himself on the scale, and no reported injuries affecting either side on fight day.

The only real “late” factor has been the wave of reaction content to Hokit’s trash talk, which nudged casual action toward his moneyline but stopped short of turning this into a pick’em.

Curtis Blaydes
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Timothy Wheaton is a combat sports writer who covers MMA, Kickboxing, and Muay Thai. He has been a dedicated follower of these sports for decades. Tim has covered the UFC, GLORY, PFL, Bellator, and more, in person at live events as an on camera personality.

Tim also works with a host of other media outlets such as Calf Kick Sports, DAZN, Sportskeeda MMA, Combat Press, Fighters Only, MMA Sucka, Vecht Sport Info, MMA News, and Beyond Kickboxing. Tim is the authority on kickboxing and an MMA journalist who has covered K-1, PRIDE FC, UFC, GLORY Kickboxing, PFL, ONE Championship, and plenty more.

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