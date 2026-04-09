What Exactly Did Josh Hokit Say in That Wild UFC 327 Media Day Rant?

American heavyweight Josh Hokit turned his UFC 327 media day slot into a surreal one-man show, cycling through different characters and stereotype‑laden jokes while barely addressing his actual fight with Curtis Blaydes.

Josh Hokit’s Hulk Hogan voice and “human centipede” riff

Hokit walked into the Miami media room wearing a stars‑and‑stripes bandana with sunglasses and immediately slipped into a gravelly Hulk Hogan-style promo voice, asking reporters, “You guys … down or do you want the Incredible Hulk, brother?” before flexing and demanding, “How do I look?” as his coach assured him he looked fine.

From there he launched into a gruesome monologue about the heavyweight rankings, vowing to “take out number four and saw off his head,” then “put it on Alex Pereira’s body,” and “take number three and stitch it to the anus of number two,” clearly nodding to horror film “The Human Centipede.” He kept extending the bit, promising to stitch “number two’s head … to the anus of number one,” and then parade this stitched‑together “human ‘cinnip’” on a leash in his yard as “the Incredible Hulk,” drawing awkward laughter and scattered applause in the room.

Staying in the wrestling‑style cadence, Hokit bellowed that he was in “Miami, Florida, oh yeah,” shouting about “20,000 people, 20 million watching around the world to see the Incredible Hulk” and promising to prove he was “the best from the east to the west, to the old dying man, to the baby on the breast.” He even broke into a mock plea to his “Mama,” repeating that “the Incredible Hulk” was “the best, mama,” echoing lines he has used before under his “Incredible Hok” persona in podcasts and regional interviews. The whole segment was framed like an over‑the‑top pro‑wrestling promo, something Hokit has leaned into since his early “Incredible Hok” branding ahead of his Contender Series run.

Switch to “Mexican gangster” character

Mid‑scrum, Hokit abruptly dropped the Hulk Hogan voice, told a teammate “Jared” to come up, then stopped himself and announced that “the [expletive] B’s coming out, dog,” before snapping into a stereotypical Mexican‑American gangster caricature he called “the down vato.” In that accent he apologized that things “got kind of weird, dog,” then bragged, “I’ve just been picking up girls, dog, and beating up squirrels, dog,” setting up a crude punchline:

“How do you get a squirrel down from a tree, homie? You drop your pants and show them your nuts, homie.” He doubled down with ethnic wordplay, asking, “What do you call a Mexican that lost his car? Carlos,” and, “What do you call a Mexican that doesn’t like protein powder? No way, Jose,” jokes that landed to near silence from the assembled media.

🇲🇽 😐 Josh Hokit was asked about Jiri Prochazka backstage altercation and he chose to keep mexican character.



He said he'll keep this character from now on.



🎥 @Home_of_Fight / @JakeNoecker pic.twitter.com/LE7eAmo4Sb — Home of Fight (@Home_of_Fight) April 8, 2026

Staying in the character, Hokit fielded a question about a hallway run‑in with light heavyweight title challenger Jiri Prochazka, insisting he was proving how “down” he was and declaring, “Cutting weight’s for cowards, homie … the down vato doesn’t cut no weight, homie. Straight up, dog.”

That followed an earlier viral clip from the fighter hotel where Hokit, in the same persona and accent, waved a toy lightsaber at Prochazka and threatened to cut him up and stitch his head on Alex Pereira’s body, continuing the stitched‑body storyline outside the press room.

Josh Hokit cosplaying as a Mexican gets into it with Jiri Prochazka at #UFC327 media day pic.twitter.com/sz6VSvUyso — Gifdsports (@gifdsports) April 8, 2026

Between the horror‑movie imagery, cosplay confrontation and ethnic shtick, the performance drew criticism from fans and outlets, with pieces describing the media‑day show as “bizarre,” “cringe” and “unhinged,” and questioning whether this kind of character work helps or hurts the UFC’s image heading into UFC 327.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – NOVEMBER 08: Josh Hokit reacts after a TKO victory against Max Gimenis of Brazil in a heavyweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on November 08, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

Hokit’s skit overshadowed the fact he is walking into a genuine sink‑or‑swim matchup this weekend against Curtis Blaydes on the UFC 327 main card in Miami. The bout goes down Saturday, April 11 at the Kaseya Center, with Blaydes bringing top‑five heavyweight experience, a wrestling‑heavy style and wins over several former contenders, while Hokit arrives as an undefeated 8‑0 prospect with all his victories inside the distance and two rapid UFC knockouts.

For all the talk about Hulks and “down vatos,” this is the first time Hokit has been matched with an elite, ranked opponent, and the result will likely decide whether his “Incredible Hok” act launches him into the heavyweight top 10 or stalls against a veteran who has already gone five hard rounds with the division’s best.