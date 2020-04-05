Did BJ Penn Just Reveal He’s Retired From MMA?

Spread the word!













Much to the relief of everyone in the combat sports world, it looks like BJ Penn has finally retired from mixed martial arts (MMA).

During a recent Instagram Live session from former UFC light heavyweight champion Tito Ortiz, Penn appeared and praised him for still being active in the sport.

At the same time, he may have announced his own retirement from the sport:

“Tito got me in the game, I’m retired he still pounding guys ! That says all”

B.J. Penn apparently announced his retirement from MMA on Tito Ortiz’s Instagram Live. pic.twitter.com/MqZILIR7Pi — Borrachinha Depot (@FullContactMTWF) April 5, 2020

Penn, 41, last competed in May last year when he was outpointed by Clay Guida at UFC 237. That setback made it seven defeats in a row for the former lightweight champion who had taken plenty of punishment during that run.

Many had since called for him to retire but that didn’t seem to be the plan for the Hawaiian who was slated to face Nik Lentz next. That was, until he was involved in a street fight with a civilian where he got knocked out. He was subsequently released from his UFC contract shortly afterwards.

Given the problems he has faced since, it is probably the best thing for Penn that he is no longer competing in MMA.

What do you make of Penn’s comment? Do you believe he’s truly done with MMA?