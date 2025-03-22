Nathaniel Wood earns decision win over Morgan Charriere – UFC London Highlights

In a battle of former Cage Warriors champions, British contender, Nathaniel Wood knocked back the surge of French fan-favorite, Morgan Charriere on home soil tonight — turning in a unanimous decision win over ‘The Pirate’ on the main card of UFC London.

Wood, himself a former champion during his Cage Warriors tenure, has enjoyed an impressive run at featherweight since his move to the division three years ago.

And despite suffering a decision loss to Muhammad Naimov last time out, Wood would add Charriere to a run of victories at featherweight over Charles Rosa, Charles Jourdain, Daniel Pineda, and Andre Fili.

Suffering his second Octagon loss tonight following a prior controversial decision defeat to Chepe Mariscal, former Cage Warriors bantamweight kingpin, Charriere turned in a pair of wins over both Manolo Zecchini, and Gabriel Miranda during his brief stint with the UFC.

Below, catch the highlights from Nathaniel Wood’s decision win at UFC London