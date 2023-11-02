Derrick Lewis claims he was ‘Tricked’ into UFC Sao Paulo clash with Jailton Almeida: ‘I didn’t want to fight here’

Former undisputed and interim heavyweight championship challenger, Derrick Lewis has claimed he was “tricked” into fighting Jailton Almeida in this weekend’s UFC Fight Night headliner in Sao Paulo, Brazil – revealing he did not want to fight in the country.

Lewis, a former multiple-time title challenger under the banner of the promotion, makes his return to the Octagon this weekend in a reshuffled UFC Sao Paulo main event against the surging, Almeida, replacing an injured former foe, Curtis Blaydes.

Returning to the winner’s enclosure at UFC 291 back in July, Lewis turned in stunning opening minute stoppage win over Marcos Rogerio de Lima with a flying knee and follow-up strikes in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Derrick Lewis claims he was “tricked” into fighting in Brazil

Hitting the headlines following an arrest and subseqeunt charge for reckless driving this week, Lewis has claimed once touching down in Brazil for his fight with Almeida – how he never actually wanted to fight in Sao Paulo, and was “tricked” into the bout.



“A few weeks ago we got a call about this guy and I just agreed straight away,” Derrick Lewis told FOX Sports during a recent interview. “I didn’t know the fight was in Brazil, though. It was only after accepting that they [the UFC] told me. I’d always said to my manager I would never fight in Brazil because of the taxes being so bad. So I got tricked into accepting this fight.”



“I said I didn’t want to fight here, and since arriving, nothing has changed,” Derrick Lewis explained. “I can’t wait to go home. I’m basically fighting for them right now. I’m not getting anything out of it. By the time I pay my coaches and so on – it’s not even worth it – and that’s if I don’t get pickpocketed here. Plus, I can’t eat none of the food – I’m not trusting it, I’ll end up sick.”

