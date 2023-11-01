Derrick Lewis Offers hilarious reaction to his reckless driving arrest: ‘That ain’t me’

UFC heavyweight fan favorite Derrick Lewis was reportedly arrested for reckless driving last month after police officers clocked him going 136 mph, nearly three times the posted 50 mph limit, in a red Lamborghini.

‘The Black Beast’ was released the same day on a $100 recognizance bond. By the time the news started making it into headlines, Lewis was already in Sao Paulo, Brazil gearing up for his UFC Fight Night headliner against streaking division standout Jailton Almeida.



“I don’t even think that was me,” Lewis jokingly told reporters during the UFC Sao Paulo media event on Wednesday. “That guy had hair. You seen the picture? I don’t got no hair. That ain’t me.”

In a rather hilarious turn, the arrest report lists Lewis as having black hair (he’s bald) and weighing 215 pounds. Perhaps that argument will work in his favor when he returns to court on December 27 to face the misdemeanor charge.

Derrick Lewis Goes into UFC Sao Paulo as a Sizeable Underdog.

Until then, Lewis will look to build off the momentum he gained following his impressive first-round knockout of Marcos Rogério de Lima at UFC 291. Before that, ‘The Black Beast’ had lost four of his last five fights, all finishes.

Meeting him inside the Octagon on Saturday will be fast-rising heavyweight contender Jailton Almeida. Riding into the bout on a 14-fight win streak, ‘Malhadinho’ has finished every man he has faced under the UFC banner. As a result, Almeida is listed as a -500 favorite to get the W in his home country. Lewis currently sits as a +380 underdog.