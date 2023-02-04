Derrick Lewis is confident in takedown defense against Sergey Spivak: “I don’t believe that he can really take me down.”

UFC heavyweight Derrick Lewis is feeling quite healthy ahead of his main event showdown at UFC Fight Night 218 against Sergey Spivak.

In a pre-fight interview with ESPN’s Charly Arnolt, Lewis explained:

“Just did a lot more running. Didn’t change too much up, just more running than usual … Seems like it’s been pretty easier. I always wanted to be one of those guys always running … But I’m finally getting there, feeling like one.”

On running a marathon, Lewis said:

“I know, I feel like I could do it though.”

Eagle-eyed MMA fans have noted a slimmed-down version of Derrick Lewis coming into his heavyweight match this Sunday morning. The US-born athlete has posted many photos of him jogging in recent weeks.

Derrick Lewis vs Sergey Spivak

Derrick Lewis is a powerful striker who holds the record for most knockout wins in UFC heavyweight history. Meanwhile, his opponent Sergey Spivak, of Moldova, is focused on superior grappling. On wrestling against Spivak, the American is confident in his takedown defense. He said:

“As usual. He hasn’t fought many of the guys that I fought before, like the top-ranked guys … I don’t believe that he can really take me down.”

Spivak is on a two-fight win streak at heavyweight over Augusto Sakai and Greg Hardy. Lewis will be entering this bout on a two-fight losing streak with losses against Sergei Pavlovich and Tai Tuivasa. Lewis is still ranked ahead of Spivak in the official UFC rankings. Spivak will have the opportunity to enter the top ten with a win on Sunday morning.

See the full interview below: