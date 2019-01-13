Derrick Lewis Still Hasn’t Cashed In On Free Popeyes Chicken For Life

Two months later, and Derrick Lewis is still yet to cash in free Popeyes Chicken for life in his hometown of Houston, Texas, which he earned prior to UFC 230.

It was either brilliant marketing or a case of dumb luck for Lewis who earned free chicken for life for defending Popeyes honor. Still, two months later and “The Black Beast” is yet to cash in on his culinary reward.

“I haven’t picked the card up yet,” Lewis old MMAjunkie Radio on Thursday. “They told me I got to go to that location and pick the card up. I’ve been busy. I haven’t picked my card up yet, and I haven’t been to Popeyes since the fight.”

The funny thing is the location that Lewis is referring to is only a mile-and-a-half away from his home. It’s not that Lewis hasn’t eaten his favorite fried chicken chain since his loss to Daniel Cormier at UFC 230. He has, but for some reason his wife paid for it:

“My wife did bring home Popeyes two weeks ago, but she paid for it,” Lewis said. “And I told her, ‘Why you paying for it? You should’ve just told them.’ I didn’t know she was going to bring home Popeyes.”

Maybe Lewis isn’t in such a joking mood following his one-sided loss to Cormier at UFC 230. He may not be looking to get free chicken, but he is looking to get back on track in the Octagon.

“The Black Beast” will return to action on March 9 as he will headline UFC on ESPN+ 4 against former heavyweight champion Junior Dos Santos.